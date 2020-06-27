Race in America

Trump Tweets About NYC’s Plan for BLM Message in Front of His Tower

By Associated Press
June 27, 2020 02:16 AM
FILE- In this June 15, 2020, file photo, a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the…
FILE- In this June 15, 2020, photo, a sign reading 'Black Lives Matter' is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's mayor plans to paint the message in front of Trump Tower.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in giant letters on the street in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower.

Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign.”

““Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ’Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” his tweet said.

But that has not in fact been a common chant at protests in New York or elsewhere since the death of George Floyd one month ago in Minneapolis.

City Hall officials announced Wednesday that the “Black Lives Matter” rallying cry would be painted in bold letters on the street in front of the president’s midtown skyscraper.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” de Blasio spokesperson Julia Arredondo said. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

De Blasio announced earlier this month that the city would paint “Black Lives Matter” on streets at locations around the city. The first such block-long message was put on a street in Brooklyn. The announcement follows the move by officials in Washington, D.C., to paint the slogan in enormous yellow letters on the street leading to the White House.

Arredondo said work will start in the coming week on the mural in front of Trump Tower, which was not on the city’s original list of locations.

De Blasio tweeted back at Trump on Thursday evening, saying, “Only warped minds equate the words Black Lives Matter with violence. It’s a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people.”

Trump lived in Trump Tower before he took office as president but has spent little time there since. He changed his official residence to Florida last year. His business empire is still headquartered in Trump Tower. 

 

Related Stories

Roger Stone, center, departs federal court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. President Donald Trump loyalist and ally,…
USA
Judge Orders Trump Adviser Roger Stone to Report to Prison by July 14
He was convicted of seven criminal counts last year
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 01:08
People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
US Politics
Trump Signs ‘Strong’ Executive Order to Protect Monuments
Statues, memorials face new scrutiny amid fresh debate over nation’s racist beginnings
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 00:19
Bolton, in VOA Interview, Calls Trump Erratic, Dangerous
00:02:52
USA
Bolton, in VOA Interview, Calls Trump Erratic, Dangerous
Former White House national security adviser contends president is willing to undercut American security to improve his reelection prospects
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 21:54
The Facebook logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook to Label All Rule-breaking Posts — Even Trump's
Shares of Facebook and Twitter sank after European consumer products maker Unilever pulled advertising to protest the amount of hate speech online
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 17:17
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Trump Tweets About NYC’s Plan for BLM Message in Front of His Tower

FILE- In this June 15, 2020, file photo, a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the…
Race in America

Racial Injustice Movement Gaining Adherents Ahead of 2020 Vote

Holding a sign that reads, "The American system is rigged," a woman amplifies her voice as she implores protesters to rise.
US Politics

Trump Signs ‘Strong’ Executive Order to Protect Monuments

People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Race in America

Georgia's Kemp Signs Hate Crimes Law After Outcry Over Death

Lawyer Daniel Brown holds a poster calling on Georgia lawmakers to pass a state hate crimes law on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in…
Arts & Culture

'The Simpsons' Ends White Actors Voicing Characters of Color

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson, Maggie Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The…