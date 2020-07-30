Victim of US Police Shooting Featured on Oprah Magazine Cover

The cover of September's issue of Oprah magazine will feature Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in March. This is the first time in the magazine's 20-year history that someone other than Oprah Winfrey will be featured on the cover of the magazine.

Winfrey debuted the September cover Thursday via Twitter and Instagram. In an attached statement, Winfrey wrote, "We can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon."

Taylor was shot by police officers eight times March 13. Police broke down the door to her home while executing a "no-knock" warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Of the three officers involved in the shooting, one was fired, and none of the three were charged with any crime.

Oprah's most recent column, published Thursday, discusses the new cover, and calls on readers to "continue the fight." She offers her readers several ways to do so, including signing petitions, calling officials and donating to the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Many celebrities have been using their status to draw attention to Taylor's death and to advocate for the arrest of the police officers involved. The Women's National Basketball Association dedicated its upcoming season to Taylor. The September issue of the Oprah magazine is set to arrive August 11.

