White Deputy Fired After Pummeling Prone Black Man

A deputy sheriff in the southern U.S. state of Georgia has been fired after he was seen in cell phone video posted on several social media sites pummeling a Black man who was on the ground.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement Sunday the deputy “who repeatedly struck Roderick Walker” was terminated “for excessive use of force.”

The deputy’s name was not released.

The video, shot by bystanders at the incident Friday near Atlanta, shows two white deputies lying on top of Walker. The one on top is the one who throws the punches.

Shean Williams, Walker’s attorney, said at a news conference his client was a passenger in a car stopped by the deputies because it had a broken taillight.

The deputies asked the 26-year-old Walker for his identification. Williams said the deputies “became upset” when his client “inquired — like every American citizen has the right to inquire — ‘Why are you asking me for my ID? I’m not driving, and I have not done anything wrong.’”

“The next thing you know . . . he’s attacked, beaten in his face and throughout his body to the point he goes unconscious,” Williams said. “He is choked . . .unable to breathe.”

Williams added, “There’s no reason that a traffic violation should end up with someone being beaten in the manner that Mr. Walker was beaten.”

Walker was arrested and remains in jail where he received medical attention.

Sheriff Hill’s statement said Walker was denied bond because he has a felony probation warrant out for cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a failure to appear warrant. “Mr. Walker’s legal counsel will have to resolve these issues to secure his release,” the sheriff said.

Protests have erupted recently across the U.S. and around the world following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who was African American, after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.