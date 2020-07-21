Race in America

Whole Foods Sued by Workers for Barring BLM Face Coverings

By Associated Press
July 21, 2020 10:33 AM
A view of Whole Foods in New York City USA during Coronavirus pandemic on May 1, 2020.
A view of Whole Foods in New York City USA during Coronavirus pandemic on May 1, 2020.

BOSTON - Whole Foods Market discriminated against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Boston.

The supermarket chain disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had a resurgence of support following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to the lawsuit.

Store managers cited the company dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company, as the reason for prohibiting Black Lives Matter messages.  

Whole Foods in a statement said employees "must comply with our longstanding company dress code, which prohibits any visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising that are not company-related, on any article of clothing."

But the plaintiffs say the company has allowed other messages on workers' attire, including rainbow pins and flags, and sports team names and logos.

"The actions of Whole Foods against its employees are not only illegal but shameful," Shannon Liss-Riordan, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

Whole Foods "selectively and arbitrarily" enforced the dress code to specifically suppress the Black Lives Matter message, she said.

The 14 plaintiffs work at stores in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Bedford, New Hampshire; Berkeley, California; and Seattle. More plaintiffs are expected to join.

Savannah Kinzer, one of the plaintiffs, said she was fired from the Cambridge store for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

The complaint requests an immediate injunction against employee retaliation and termination, as well as compensatory damages and back pay.  

Whole Foods in an emailed statement said it could not comment on pending litigation and denied firing Kinzer — or anyone else — for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask, but instead for not working her assigned shifts.

The company does not tolerate retaliation, the statement said. "We recognize, respect, and take steps to ensure we do not impinge on employees' legal rights," the statement said.

 

Related Stories

FILE- In this June 15, 2020, file photo, a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" is painted in orange on Fulton Street in the…
Race in America
Trump Tweets About NYC’s Plan for BLM Message in Front of His Tower
City plans to paint Black Lives Matter in giant letters on the street
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 02:16
Kerwin Pittman, founder of Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, poses in front of the Black Lives Matter billboard set next to a Conferedate flag in a photo from his Facebook page. (Photo by Bee Ess)
Race in America
Group: Black Lives Matter Billboard Erected Next to Confederate Flag
A GoFundMe page created to raise money for project said billboard in Pittsboro, North Carolina, is a way to show Confederate flags 'do NOT represent' town
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 13:26
Black Lives Matter Mural Appears in NYC’s Harlem  
00:02:37
USA
Artists Turn Harlem Street Into Canvas for Black Lives Matter Mural
Mural will become part of famous 125th Street in heart of historically Africa-American district
Default Author Profile
By Nina Vishneva
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 00:09
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

Race in America

Chicago Violence Sparks War of Words Between Trump, Mayor 

Police walk around at the site of the covered Christopher Columbus statue after protesters attempted to topple the statue located in Roosevelt and Columbus Dr. in Chicago, July 17, 2020. (Credit: Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times)
Race in America

Whole Foods Sued by Workers for Barring BLM Face Coverings

A view of Whole Foods in New York City USA during Coronavirus pandemic on May 1, 2020.
Race in America

LA Police Release Video Showing Uses of Force During Protest

This Tuesday, July 14, 2020 photo from police body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a…
USA

Federal Agents, Local Streets Raise 'Red Flag' in Oregon

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States…
Race in America

Board OKs Restoring Wisconsin Capitol Statues, Launching Money Drive

A statue of Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg is seen on March 11, 2020, outside the Wisconsin state Capitol, in Madison, Wis…