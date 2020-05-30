USA

On Racism, Nike Says, ‘Don’t Do It’

By AFP
May 30, 2020 08:40 PM
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/20/20
A view of Nike Store during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 20, 2020, on Fifth Avenue, New York City.

SAN FRANCISCO - Nike has taken a stand against racism with a "Don't do it" campaign, a twist on its famous catch phrase, as protests against police brutality spread across the United States.

"For once, Don't Do It ... Don't pretend there's not a problem in America," the U.S. sports apparel giant said in a video posted to Twitter late Friday.

The message came as protesters across the United States took to the streets against the treatment of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.

In a rare sign of solidarity, competitor Adidas retweeted the video, with a message stating: "Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change."

Floyd's death Monday was captured in a cellphone video now seen around the world, in which a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes until well after he went motionless while three other officers stood by.

"Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don't make any more excuses. Don't think this doesn't affect you," Nike said in the video, in which white words appear across a black background.

The campaign hardly marks the first time Nike, whose "Just Do It" slogan is known worldwide, has waded into U.S. social justice issues.

In September 2018, Nike made waves when it released an advertising campaign featuring U.S. football player and activist Colin Kaepernick, criticized for kneeling during the U.S. national anthem at games in protest at racism. 

