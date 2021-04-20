USA

Reactions to Conviction of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's Death

By Reuters
April 20, 2021 09:21 PM
Local resident Michael Wilson raises his fist in front of an image of George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former…
Local resident Michael Wilson raises his fist in front of an image of George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021.

A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin of murder in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans. 

Here are some initial reactions, through statements and tweets, to the verdict: 

National Fraternal Order of Police 

"The trial was fair and due process was served. We hope and expect that all of our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come."  

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz 

"Today's verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun. The world watched on May 25, 2020, as George Floyd died with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes." 

Thousands of Minnesotans marched in the streets last summer in the wake of his death — inspiring a movement around the globe. While many of these people never met George, they valued his humanity. They knew what happened was wrong. They called for change, and they demanded justice. 

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama 

"Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied." 

Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential Candidate 

"George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable. Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter." 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 

"I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict. My thoughts tonight are with George Floyd's family and friends." 

American Civil Liberties Union 

"For the first time in Minnesota state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. While today's verdict is a small win for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed George to be murdered — ripping him away from his family and the communities that loved him so much — remain fully intact." 

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 

"Justice has prevailed in the case against #GeorgeFloyds killer #DerekChauvin, but the work is not done! We must keep fighting to end qualified immunity, and we must get #PoliceReformNOW." 

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock 

"My heart goes out to the Floyd family. Thankfully today they received something that approaches justice. Obviously, it will not bring George Floyd back. Hopefully this is the beginning of a turning point in our country, where people who have seen this trauma over and over again, will know that we have equal protection under the law." 

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 

"That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder, that millions across the country had to organize and march just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice. And this verdict is not a substitute for policy change." 

Adam Silver, National Basketball Association Commissioner and Michele Roberts, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association 

"George Floyd's murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing." 

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan 

"The senseless murder of George Floyd served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation's highest ideals. Justice has now been served, and we hope that this verdict will bring some measure of peace to the Floyd family and the community." 

People gather before a march in Atlanta, April 20, 2021, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty.
USA
Chauvin Convicted on All Charges in Death of George Floyd
Floyd's death last year led to widespread protests in the United States and around the world against police treatment of minorities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 06:51 PM
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021.
All About America
What Experts Look for When Picking a Jury
A person's profession and personality can impact their decision-making during deliberations
Dora Mekouar
By Dora Mekouar
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 06:28 PM
Actor Steven Thompson poses for a picture next to a poster of George Floyd in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. Thompson is…
Race in America
Chauvin’s Trial Leaves Many Black Viewers Emotionally Drained
For some it’s too much to watch; others just can’t turn away
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 04:29 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

