USA

Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Expected Across US

By VOA News
November 11, 2019 08:15 PM
People walking the half mile from the Chicago Aquarium to the Adler Planetarium brace themselves as wind and snow blow Monday,…
People walking the half mile from the Chicago Aquarium to the Adler Planetarium brace themselves as wind and snow blow, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago.

A large section of the United States is facing an arctic blast that is making the mid-autumn season feel more like the depths of winter.

Hundreds of local low temperature records are expected to be broken in towns and cities from the Rocky Mountains, across the Plains and up and down the East Coast.

In Chicago, 15 centimeters of snow fell by Monday afternoon and led to nearly 900 flights being canceled at O'Hare International Airport. The slippery runways caused an American Airlines flight to skid off the runway.

Heavy snow is predicted in Indiana, Michigan and Vermont, with many other states expecting to see at least some snowfall.

A woman walks in Chicago into a stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Nov. 11, 2019.

Record-breaking lows are likely to be set across the region. Chicago is expected to see a high temperature of -6 degrees Celsius early Tuesday — a full seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12.

In Dallas, the temperature fell from 18 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius in a single hour Monday as the arctic front moved in. Low temperatures in the city are predicted to drop below -1 degrees Celsius early Tuesday.

Nearly the entire country is expected to see colder than normal temperatures. States west of the Rockies will be the exception.

The cold air is welcomed by some, including ski resorts in Vermont, which have announced they will be able to open early for the winter season.

Milder temperatures are expected to return before Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans will travel for the holiday.

Related Stories

A rainbow rises over the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of…
USA
Poll: Most Americans See Weather Disasters Worsening
Nearly three-quarters of Americans see weather disasters, like Hurricane Dorian, worsening, and most of them blame global warming to some extent, AP-NORC survey finds
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 21:30
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
Extreme Weather Becoming the New Normal
Default Author Profile
By Kevin Enochs
Tue, 01/01/2019 - 01:43
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Expected Across US

People walking the half mile from the Chicago Aquarium to the Adler Planetarium brace themselves as wind and snow blow Monday,…
Impeachment Inquiry

Pentagon's Esper: Vindman Shouldn't Fear Retaliation over Ukraine Testimony

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Impeachment Inquiry

Former US Top Diplomat Rice Concerned by Shadow Diplomacy on Ukraine

Condoleezza Rice, former United States secretary of state, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, Nov. 11, 2019.
US Politics

Trump Described Ukraine Call as 'Perfect,' But Some Republicans Say It Wasn't

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks out of a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.
Europe

Tensions High Ahead of Erdogan-Trump Meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019…