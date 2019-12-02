USA

Rep. Cummings' Daughters Back Aide in Race Against His Wife

By Associated Press
December 02, 2019 11:06 AM
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses while speaking during funeral services for her husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Friday, Oct. 25,…
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses while speaking during funeral services for her husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Oct. 25, 2019.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - Elijah Cummings' daughters are supporting one of his longtime aides in the race for his seat, which is being sought by the late congressman's widow.
                   
News outlets report 37-year-old Jennifer Cummings issued a statement last week saying Harry Spikes embodies the same spirit as her father, whom he worked beside for 15 years.
                   
Jennifer Cummings and her younger sister, Adia, appeared alongside Spikes as he formally announced his candidacy last month. He's running for the 7th District congressional seat against at least eight Republicans and 24 Democrats, including Elijah Cummings' second wife, 48-year-old Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.
                   
Rockeymoore Cummings has said her husband wished for her to succeed him if he died. She resigned as Maryland's Democratic Party chair to enter the race.
                   
A special primary is set for February.

