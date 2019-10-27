USA

Rep. Katie Hill of California Resigns Amid Ethics Probe

By Associated Press
October 27, 2019 08:12 PM
Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California's 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, California, Nov. 6, 2018.
WASHINGTON - Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community and country.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

Written By
Associated Press

