USA

Report: Giuliani Under Investigation for Possible Lobbying Violations

By Associated Press
October 12, 2019 05:40 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth, N.H. On…
FILE - Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth, N.H., Aug. 1, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible lobbying violations.

That’s according to a report Friday in The New York Times, citing two anonymous people familiar with the inquiry.

One of the Times’ sources says the investigation is related to Giuliani’s efforts to undermine former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Two Florida businessmen tied to Giuliani were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The men had key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A whistleblower complaint about Trump’s involvement with Ukraine has led to an impeachment investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment Friday night on the Times report.
 

Related Stories

This courtroom sketch depicts from left, attorney Kevin Downing, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, attorney Thomas Zehnle and U.S. Judge…
USA
Factbox: Who Are Giuliani Associates Charged With Trying to Influence US Elections?
Four men were named in an alleged scheme to influence US politics with illegal campaign contributions
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 21:16
These booking photos courtesy of the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Virginia and released on October 10, 2019, show Lev Parnas …
USA
2 Giuliani Associates Arrested, Accused of Campaign Finance Fraud
The two men allegedly helped Giuliani investigate corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:39
President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani waves as he attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn
USA
Giuliani, Once 'America's Mayor,' Now a Central Figure in Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Over the course of past two years, Giuliani has held multiple meetings with officials from Ukraine as part of effort to persuade that country’s government to open an investigation focused on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son 
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 04:36
FILE - Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, is seen during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H.
US Politics
Giuliani Fears His Tombstone Will Say, 'He Lied for Trump'
Rudy Giuliani, the always colorful and outspoken lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, says he is afraid his tombstone some day will say, "Rudy Giuliani: He Lied for Trump." "I don't think that will be it," Giuliani told The New Yorker magazine in an interview. "But, if it is, so what do I care? I'll be dead." Giuliani's flip remarks about his gravestone came as the former New York mayor is again embroiled in…
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 13:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl