USA

Report: Pompeo Warns Russia Against Taliban Bounties

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 07:30 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to a media availability, after their…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to a press conference, after their meeting at the State Department, Dec. 10, 2019, in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Russia’s foreign minister about alleged bounty payments to Taliban militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported Friday that Pompeo made the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a July 13 phone call, citing unidentified U.S. officials.

It said Pompeo’s warning was the first known rebuke from a senior U.S. official to Russia over the alleged bounties program.

Pompeo has previous declined to say whether he specifically raised the bounty allegations with Russia. However, he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month that he has “raised all of the issues that put any Americans at risk” each time he has spoken to Lavrov.

Trump has called the reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops “another Russian hoax" despite concerns about them from the intelligence community.

Trump told reporters in Florida last month, “It was never brought to my attention and it perhaps wasn't brought because they didn't consider it to be real. And if it is brought to my attention, I'll do something about it," he said.

During an interview with “Axios on HBO,” Trump said he had not raised the bounty allegations in a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“That was a phone call to discuss other things, and, frankly, that’s an issue that many people said was fake news,” Trump said.

White House officials have said that Trump was not briefed on the suspected bounties because the assessment was not conclusive. However, several media outlets, including the Times, have reported that the issue was included in one of the president’s written daily briefings in February. Trump has said he was never personally told about the issue.

Russia has denied that it paid bounties to Taliban militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
South & Central Asia
Trump Says He Didn’t Discuss Russia-Taliban Bounty Allegations with Putin
In excerpt of Axios interview released Wednesday, president reiterated dismissal of allegations  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 08:06
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, June 30, 2020.
US Politics
Intelligence Leaks About Russia Bounty Program Provoke White House Ire
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says it may now be impossible to reach consensus on an alleged Russian ploy to pay bounties on US, coalition troops in Afghanistan  
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 20:41
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 29,…
USA
White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed on Russia 'Bounty' for US Soldiers
Because intelligence was not verified, there was no need to tell president, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says    
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 16:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Report: Pompeo Warns Russia Against Taliban Bounties

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to a media availability, after their…
The Americas

Canada to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Hopes for Resolution

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference as efforts continue to help slow the…
Europe

Germany, France Quit WHO Reform Talks Amid Tension With Washington, Sources Say

A photo taken in the late hours of May 29, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in…
USA

NRA Dissidents Cautiously Welcome Lawsuit, See Overhaul as Long Overdue

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuomo Clears New York Schools Statewide to Open, Carefully

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 6 ,2020 in New York City where he announced that President…