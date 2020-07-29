USA

Report: US Congressman Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus 

By VOA News
July 29, 2020 11:49 AM
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the…
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, July 28, 2020 in Washington.

U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus, Politico reported Wednesday, after being seen recently without a mask on Capitol Hill. 

Politico, citing multiple sources, reported the Texas lawmaker tested positive after being screened Wednesday at the White House before he was due to depart with President Donald Trump on a flight to Gohmert’s home state. 

Gohmert said in an interview with CNN last month he did not wear a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus. 

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it,” Gohmert said. “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.” 

The 66-year-old Republican lawmaker attended Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr, during which chairman Jerry Nadler scolded several other Republicans for not wearing masks. 

 

 

 

 

