Report: US in Talks With Huawei Official on Resolving Criminal Charges

The U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei's finance chief, Meng Wanzhou, that would allow her to return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said.

Negotiations between Meng's lawyers and the Justice Department picked up after the U.S. presidential election, the person said, but it is still unclear what kind of deal can be struck.

Meng does not think she did anything wrong and therefore is reluctant to make admissions that she does not think are true, the person said.

The source said the talks did not appear to be part of a larger deal with Huawei.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the possible deal.

Meng, 48, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States. She is facing charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi declined to comment. Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office and Canada's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.