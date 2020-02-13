USA

Report: White Supremacist Propaganda in US Doubled in 2019

By Masood Farivar
February 13, 2020 04:48 PM
WASHINGTON - The Anti-Defamation League says propaganda material pumped out by American white supremacist groups more than doubled last year. In a new report, the anti-hate watchdog says it recorded an unprecedented 2,713 cases of white supremacist material in 2019.

For the second straight year, the ADL recorded a doubling of white supremacist propaganda at an average of seven cases per day. The distributed material included racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT fliers, stickers, banners and posters.

Three white supremacist groups accounted for about 90 percent of the propaganda activity, with Texas-based Patriot Front responsible for two-thirds of all recorded incidents.  

The ADL says propaganda allows hate groups "to maximize media and online attention" while limiting exposure and backlash that come with rallies and other public events.   

The report comes amid heightened concern about white supremacist groups. Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has elevated racially motivated extremists to "a national threat priority."
 

