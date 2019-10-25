USA

Russian Woman Who Admitted Being Secret Agent Out of Jail

By Associated Press
October 25, 2019 01:32 PM
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Maria Butina (L) is shown next to her attorney Robert Driscoll, before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, during a court hearing at the U.S. District Court in Washington, Dec. 13, 2018.
FILE - In a courtroom sketch, Maria Butina (C) is shown next to her attorney Robert Driscoll, before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, during a court hearing at the U.S. District Court in Washington, Dec. 13, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - A Russian gun rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin and trying to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups while Donald Trump rose to power has been released from federal prison.

That's according to a statement Friday from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which says it has taken custody of Maria Butina. She's expected to return to Russia now that she's finished her 18-month sentence.

Butina pleaded guilty last December to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent.

Butina admitted that she sought to use contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The case was separate from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

