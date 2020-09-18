USA

Sally Moves Offshore as Florida, Alabama Take Stock of Storm's Damage

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 02:20 PM
A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, in Perdido Key, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020.
A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, in Perdido Key, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020.

As the remnants of Hurricane Sally moved off the east coast of the United States over the Atlantic Ocean, those impacted by the storm are taking stock of the damage.

Escambia County, Florida, one of the hardest hit areas, saw more than half a meter of rain, which caused at least $29 million in damage. More than 320,000 businesses and homes were still without power early Friday.

Rescuers reported using high-water vehicles to help those trapped by widespread flooding.  

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is providing gasoline, generators, ambulance crews, food and drinking water to those in need.  

“We have all hands on deck,” he said. “We want to make sure to continue to keep people safe."

In the state of Alabama, 75,000 people were still without power, considerably lower than the 680,000 who were initially without electricity during the storm.

“While it could be much worse, it’s been mighty bad,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Sally made landfall Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

 

Related Stories

Boats Brought Ashore by Hurricane Sally's Storm Surge
00:00:43
Quick Takes
Boats Brought Ashore by Hurricane Sally's Storm Surge
As Hurricane Sally passed over the U.S. Gulf Coast, Wednesday, September 16, as a powerful but slow-moving Category 2 hurricane, the storm surge washed boats ashore along the coastlines of Alabama and Florida's panhandle.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 06:29 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Sally Moves Offshore as Florida, Alabama Take Stock of Storm's Damage

A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, in Perdido Key, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020.
The Americas

Pompeo Wraps Up Historic Visits to Suriname, Guyana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) stands next to Surinam's President Chan Santokhi (C) and Surinam's Minister of Foreign…
Science & Health

Progress Made Toward Phasing Out Planet-Warming 'Super' Greenhouse Gases

FILE - A NOAA photo shows aurora australis near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory in Antarctica. When a hole in the ozone formed over Antarctica, countries around the world in 1987 agreed to phase out several ozone-depleting chemicals.
USA

Officials: Trump to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
USA

New Washington Memorial Pays Tribute to US President Dwight Eisenhower

Eisenhower memorial at night