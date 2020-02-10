USA

Sanders Formally Requests Partial Recount of Iowa Democratic Results

By Reuters
February 10, 2020 01:59 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 7, 2020.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Feb. 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders formally requested the Iowa Democratic Party recount some of the state's results from last week's caucus, citing 28 precincts where the campaign believes he was shorted delegates.

“While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” Bernie 2020 Senior Adviser Jeff Weaver said.

Sanders narrowly lost to rival Pete Buttigieg in the Feb. 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night event
US Politics
Iowa Democrats Extend Deadline for Candidates to Seek Review
The Iowa Democratic Party has extended until Monday a deadline for presidential candidates to request a review of the results of this week's Iowa presidential caucuses
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 02:36
DES MOINES, IOWA - FEBRUARY 04: Boxes of voters registration forms are stacked in a space that the Iowa Democratic Party…
US Politics
Democratic Party Leader Calls for Iowa Caucus Vote Recount
Call comes after technical problems ruined plans to produce accurate and timely vote counts in state-by-state selection process of Democratic presidential candidate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:36
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shake hands…
US Politics
Buttigieg, Sanders Nearly Tied as Iowa Caucus Results Narrow
With 97% of the precincts reporting, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are trailing behind
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 01:13
US Politics
Iowa Caucus Confusion Lingers Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
The focus of the 2020 presidential election campaign has now moved on to the New Hampshire Democratic primary after confusion over the delayed results from the Iowa caucuses made it difficult for the leading presidential candidates to capitalize on any momentum. New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday will be the second state contest for the contenders seeking their party's presidential nomination, but as VOA's Brian Padden reports, the race remains very unsettled.
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 20:10
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

