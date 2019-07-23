USA

Search Warrants Issued in Puerto Rican Texting Scandal

By VOANews
July 23, 2019 01:19 PM
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, front atop truck, participates with other local celebrities in a protest demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 22, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step…
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, front atop truck, participates with other local celebrities in a protest demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 22, 2019.

A judge in Puerto Rico has issued search warrants for the phones of the U.S. territory's governor, Ricardo Rossello, and 11 of his political allies in connection with a texting scandal.

The search warrants were issued for individuals who had not yet given up their phones as part of an investigation, a spokesperson for Puerto Rico's Department of Justice told the Associated Press.

The warrants were issued a day after protestors mobilized for a 10th straight day against embattled Governor Ricardo Rossello. Demonstrations ended late Monday with police using tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had gathered near the governor's mansion in the capital, San Juan.

A massive crowd estimated at 500,000 people, including pop singer Ricky Martin and other Puerto Rican-born entertainers, filled the streets of the earlier Monday demanding Rossello quit.

The public fury erupted nearly two weeks ago when the island's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of online group chats between Governor Rossello and several top aides and associates that included profane messages laced with contempt for victims of 2017's Hurricane Maria, as well as misogynistic and homophobic slurs against Rossello's political opponents.  

The publication of the chats unleashed long-simmering anger among Puerto Ricans who were worn down by years of public corruption and mismanagement that left the U.S. territory under the control of a congressionally-mandated oversight board to guide it out of a multi-billion-dollar debt crisis.  

Rossello stepped down as leader of the New Progressive Party during a televised address Sunday and said he would not seek re-election in 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Rossello Monday for his "totally grossly incompetent leadership" of Puerto Rico.  Trump clashed with Rossello and other Puerto Rican officials over the administration's response to Hurricane Maria, which killed 3,000 people and left the island without power for months.

 

Related Stories

Demonstrators protest against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of…
USA
Massive Protests in Puerto Rico Demanding Resignation of Embattled Governor
Police use tear gas to end daylong demonstration against Gov. Ricardo Rossello after publication of profane online chats with aides and supporters
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 23, 2019
Demonstrators protest against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of…
USA
Tens of Thousands of Puerto Ricans Demand Governor Resign
Waving flags, chanting and banging pots and pans, Puerto Ricans filled a central expressway Monday to demand the resignation of their governor in what appeared to be the largest protest on the island in nearly two decades
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 22, 2019
Demonstrators protest against governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities.
The Americas
Besieged Puerto Rico Governor Goes Quiet Amid Protests
In the Spanish colonial fortress that serves as his official residence, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello is under siege
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 19, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews