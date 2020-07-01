USA

Seattle Clearing 'Occupied' Area Amid Protester Resistance

By Associated Press
July 01, 2020 12:15 PM
Seattle police block a street with their bicycles in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone early Wednesday, July 1, 2020…
Seattle police block a street with their bicycles in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone early July 1, 2020.

SEATTLE - Seattle police early Wednesday showed up in force at the city's "occupied" protest zone, tore down demonstrators' tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters so the officers could carry out an executive order from the mayor for the area to be vacated.

Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police, many dressed in riot gear, and dozens of protesters at the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police moved in to the zone known as CHOP at about 5 a.m. and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15 a.m. followed by a cloud of smoke. KUOW radio reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.

The protesters have occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks and police had abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes with the protesters, who called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Police on Wednesday said they moved in to protect the public after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.

"Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings," Seattle police said on Twitter. "Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.

The tweet added that "suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms."  

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in statement that she supports peaceful demonstrations but that "enough is enough."

"The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area," she said.

There had been mounting calls by critics, including President Donald Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings.

Protesters have said they should not be blamed for the violence in the area.

 

Related Stories

A car with broken windows and bullet holes that was involved in a shooting sits in the street Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle…
Race in America
Man Killed, Teen Wounded in Seattle Protest Zone Shooting
Officials say Monday's shooting death is the second in the 'occupied' area in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 15:14
Seattle Fire Assistant Chief Willie Barrington, left, and Chief Harold Scoggins, second from left, walk with protest organizers…
USA
Demonstrators Resist as Crews Arrive at Seattle Protest Zone
The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was born after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 14:46
People raise their fists as they take part in a "Silent March" against racial inequality and police brutality that was…
Race in America
Judge Orders Seattle to Stop Using Tear Gas During Protests
It’s a victory who say authorities have been overreacting to demonstrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 00:22
Protesters listen to a speaker as they sit in front of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building
Race in America
Trump Fumes as Protesters Stake Out Festive Zone in Seattle
Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood, and protesters have created a festival-like scene
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:58
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Seattle Clearing 'Occupied' Area Amid Protester Resistance

Seattle police block a street with their bicycles in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone early Wednesday, July 1, 2020…
USA

'Fully Briefed' Trump Calls Russia Bounty Report 'Fake News Media Hoax'

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June…
USA

Memphis Website to Allow Online Filing of Police Complaints

Protesters in Memphis, Tenn.. gather outside a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to voice their anger of the death of…
USA

AP-NORC Poll: White Democrats Grow More Critical of Police

FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police officers arrest a demonstrator in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles…
East Asia Pacific

Another Trump-Kim Meeting Before November? South Korea Hopes So

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the…