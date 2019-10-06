USA

Second Whistleblower Comes Forward in Trump-Ukraine Scandal

By VOA News
October 6, 2019 10:48 AM
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo…
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Oct. 4, 2019.

A second whistleblower has come forward about U.S. President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the lawyer representing the person said.

Zaid also told the ABC News program  "This Week" that the individual is from the intelligence community, like the first whistleblower whose complaint regarding a phone call between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents triggered an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Zaid, who represents both whistleblowers, said the second person has first hand knowledge of the matter with as well as some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint. He said the second whistleblower has been interviewed by the head of the intelligence community’s internal watchdog office, Michael Atkinson.
 

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 25, 2019.

Zaid also represents the first whistleblower who filed a complaint involving a July 25 phone call  between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump asked for help investigating a Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden along with Biden’s son, Hunter.
 
Trump tweeted Saturday, “The first so-called second hand information “Whistleblower” got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another “Whistleblower” is coming in from the Deep State, also with second hand info. Meet with Shifty. Keep them coming!”

Trump has insisted that no pressure was exerted during the July 25 call with Ukraine’s president. He has repeatedly termed the call with Zelenskiy as “perfect,” while attacking his critics as “traitors” and alleging a “coup” is in the works to remove him from office

The president, however, told reporters on Thursday he would like both Ukraine and China to investigate ties between their countries and Biden's son.

Some members of Trump’s own Republican Party criticized Trump over comment. Those included U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Susan Collins.
 
The president lashed out at Romney on Saturday and Sunday, tweeting “The Democrats are lucky that they don’t have any Mitt Romney types. They may be lousy politicians, with really bad policies [Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities etc.], but they stick together!”

 
The first whistleblower complaint prompted House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying that his actions threatened national security.

The complaint alleges Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election," and that Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, also appear to be involved in the effort.

 

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump walks towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2019.
USA
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Fiction About Whistleblower Complaint
President Donald Trump and his GOP allies are making groundless accusations that a whistleblower complaint by a CIA officer was improperly filed because it was not based on first-hand knowledge
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 13:26
Default Content Teaser
US Politics
Trump Threatens Whistleblower as Democrats Move to Impeach
Trump says he deserves "to meet his accuser" and warned of "big consequences," and implies House Intelligence Committee Chairman should be arrested "for treason"
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 05:54
National intelligence inspector general Michael Atkinson, left, leaves a closed intelligence briefing, Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
USA
Lawyers Express Safety Concerns for Trump Whistleblower
US president says he deserves to meet his accuser, describes call to Ukraine's leader as 'perfect'
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 04:19
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters about a transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 25, 2019.
USA
Schiff: Intelligence Committee to Hear from 'Whistleblower'
The whistleblower alleges that Trump sought help from the new president of Ukraine in digging up incriminating information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son that would hurt Biden's prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 12:07
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl