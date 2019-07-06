USA

Seized North Korean Ship Sought for American Student's Death

By Associated Press
July 6, 2019 07:01 PM
FILE- In this May 3, 2018 file photo, Fred Warmbier, right, listens as his wife Cindy Warmbier, speaks of their son Otto Warmbier, an American who died in 2017 days after his release from captivity in North Korea, during a meeting at the United…
Fred Warmbier listens as his wife, Cindy, speaks of their son Otto, an American who died in 2017 days after his release from captivity in North Korea, during a meeting at U.N. headquarters, May 3, 2018.

NEW YORK - The parents of Otto Warmbier have filed a claim for a seized North Korean cargo ship in a bid to collect a multimillion-dollar judgment in the American college student's death.

Attorneys for the Warmbiers said in a court filing Wednesday they have a right to the assets after North Korea failed to respond to their wrongful-death claim.

The Warmbiers say their son was tortured after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned for months.
He died days after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state in 2017. A U.S. judge has ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in the Warmbiers' wrongful-death suit.

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier.

The U.S. seized the cargo ship in May because it was carrying coal in violation of U.N. sanctions.

