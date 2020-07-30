USA

Senate Cancels Trump Nominee Confirmation Hearing

By VOA News
July 30, 2020 02:45 PM
The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
FILE - The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a row of U.S. flags in Washington, April 10, 2020.

The U.S. Senate has cancelled a Thursday confirmation hearing for Anthony Tata, President Donald Trump’s nominee for an undersecretary of defense position.

Tata is a retired Army brigadier general who served for almost 30 years. If confirmed, he would hold the most senior policy position in the Pentagon.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman, Republican Jim Inhofe, said the hearing was canceled because the Senate did not yet know enough about Tata to make a decision, and that some of the documentation did not come in on time.

Tata has been a strong Trump supporter, appearing several times on Fox News to voice his support. In now-deleted Twitter posts, he reportedly falsely accused former president Barack Obama of being a “terrorist leader” working on Iran’s behalf.

The White House has stated its support for Tata.

“Anthony Tata is a distinguished public servant whose career has provided him with planning, policy, and operational experience both at home and abroad,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Many Democrats in the Senate have voiced their opposition to Tata. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said he was “by far Trump’s most unqualified and ill-suited senior defense nominee... .”
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Senate Cancels Trump Nominee Confirmation Hearing

The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
USA

One-Time US Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies From Coronavirus

FILE - Herman Cain speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington, June 20, 2014.
USA

US Appeals Court to Rehear Arguments Over Ex-Trump Aide Flynn

FILE - President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018.
Economy & Business

US Economy Hit By Deepest Quarterly Plunge in 70 Years

FILE - In this July 13, 2020 file photo, a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach,…
US Politics

Pelosi Mandates Masks in US House of Representatives

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a press conference ahead of House votes on H.R. 7027.