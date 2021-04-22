USA

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

By Masood Farivar
April 22, 2021 05:44 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks at a news conference, April 22, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed new legislation aimed at bolstering efforts to combat rising anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would establish a new Justice Department position to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement agencies to respond to anti-Asian hate violence. It also includes an amendment that improves hate crime reporting and establishes hate crime telephone hotlines. The amendment was initially introduced as the Khalid Jabara and Heather Heyer NO HATE Act, named after two high-profile victims of hate crimes in recent years.

The vote was 94 to 1. Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator to vote against the bill. Two Democratic senators and three Republicans did not vote.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where it’s expected to pass with wide bipartisan support. President Joe Biden has expressed support for the bill and is expected to sign it into law when it reaches his desk.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, speaks at a news conference after the Senate passes a COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Capitol Hill,…
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, speaks at a news conference after the Senate passes a COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Capitol Hill, April 22, 2021, in Washington.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, praised its passage.

The bill, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, sends a “powerful message of solidarity to the [Asian American and Pacific Islander] community that the Senate will not be a bystander as anti-Asian violence surges in our country,” Hirono said on the Senate floor before the bill's passage.

The legislation comes as hate-motivated violence aimed at Asian Americans has spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by what civil rights advocates describe as the baseless scapegoating of Asians for the virus that originated in China.

Anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 150% in major American cities last year, according to police data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University. Meanwhile, Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy coalition, has received more than 3,800 reports of anti-Asian hate and discrimination since the start of the pandemic.

“These statistics paint a disturbing picture of what's happening in our country, but they only quantify part of the problem,” Hirono said.

That is because hate crimes are notoriously undercounted, she said.

In January, Biden issued an executive order condemning anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.

Last week, the White House announced the appointment of Erika L. Moritsugu as liaison to the Asian American community.

Related Stories

People hold placards as they gather to protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, racism and vandalism, outside City Hall in…
The Americas
Canada's Most Asian City Faces Surge in Hate Crimes
Anti-Asian incidents are up by more than 700 percent in Vancouver, Canada, where 42% of the population is of Asian descent
Default Author Profile
By Craig McCulloch
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 03:28 AM
People hold signs of support at a memorial to remember the victims of the Atlanta area massage parlors shootings during a…
Press Freedom
Rise in Hate Crimes Increases Safety Concerns for Asian-American Journalists
As Atlanta shooting shines light on hate crimes against Asian-Americans, journalists report increase in racist targeting and slurs
Jason Patinkin
By Jason Patinkin
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 08:32 PM
Wun Kuen Ng holds up signs during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in…
USA
Former US Officials Condemn Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans
There has been a recent spike in crimes against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 02:44 PM
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen…
South & Central Asia

US General Warns Afghan Forces Facing Possible Failure

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a…
USA

China Eyes More Bases in Africa, US Military Official Says

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend watches during a tour north of Baghdad, Iraq. A…
USA

US Supreme Court Curbs FTC's Power to Recoup Ill-gotten Gains 

FILE - Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., Aug. 29, 2020.
USA

US House Passes DC Statehood Bill on Party-Line Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds up a photograph of her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., with Eleanor Roosevelt, as she speaks about the long fight for DC statehood during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, April 22, 2021, in Washington.