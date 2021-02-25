USA

Senators to Question Biden Trade, Health Nominees

By VOA News
February 25, 2021 04:11 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as the U.S. trade…
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, photo, Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as the US trade representative, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.

U.S. Senate committees will hear testimony Thursday from three more of President Joe Biden’s nominees, including his picks to be the country’s trade representative, its top public health official and the assistant secretary of health.

Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative, is set to tell the Finance Committee that she would prioritize rebuilding international alliances and re-engaging with international institutions to address common challenges such as climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

In her written testimony released ahead of the hearing, Tai says she would focus on enforcing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, saying the deal reached during former President Donald Trump’s administration marked “an important step in reforming our approach to trade.”

Tai, who for several years was the head of China enforcement at the trade representative’s office, also highlights a need to keep China accountable.

“I know firsthand how critically important it is that we have a strategic and coherent plan for holding China accountable to its promises and effectively competing with its model of state-directed economics,'' Tai said.

In the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, lawmakers will hear testimony from Dr. Vivek Murthy, Biden’s nominee for surgeon general who is seeking to return to the post he held during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

In his written statement, obtained by ABC News, Murthy says his top priority will be ending the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 505,000 people in the United States.

"I have seen first-hand the importance of providing clear, science-based guidance to Americans on how to protect themselves and others," Murthy said.

The same committee will consider the nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Levine formerly served as health secretary in the state of Pennsylvania, where she was one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions in the United States.

She would be the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

The full Senate will also meet Thursday to vote on the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as energy secretary.

The Senate Energy Committee gave its approval to Granholm in a 13-4 vote earlier this month.

Related Stories

Biden Orders Review to Shore Up US Supply Chain Resiliency
00:02:30
USA
Biden Orders Review to Shore Up US Supply Chain Resiliency
The executive order will look at US vulnerabilities in key industries, including computer chips, electric vehicle batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals used in electronics
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 10:22 PM
FILE - A woman holds an enlarged replica of a green card during a rally to demand immigration reform, Los Angeles, California, Oct. 5, 2013.
Immigration
Biden Revokes Trump Ban on Many Green Card Applicants
Former President Trump issued ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to pandemic; Biden said measure prevented families from reuniting in US and harmed US businesses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 09:55 PM
Senate Confirms Biden's Pick for US Ambassador to UN 
00:01:57
US Politics
Senate Confirms Biden's Pick for US Ambassador to UN 
The Senate votes 78-20 to confirm career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the US Ambassador to the United Nations
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:11 PM
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 19, 2021.
USA
By Weighing In on Long-running Serbia-Kosovo Dispute, Biden Signals Interest in Europe
US president has weighed in on long-running dispute between Serbia and Kosovo with letters urging two countries’ leaders to normalize relations based on 'mutual recognition'
Keida Kostreci
By Keida Kostreci
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:31 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Senators to Question Biden Trade, Health Nominees

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as the U.S. trade…
USA

Former Slave Beat Odds in 1870 to Become First Black US Congressman

FILE - A portrait of former South Carolina Congressman Joseph Rainey is seen on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
South & Central Asia

Afghan Taliban Ask Fighters Not to Harbor ‘Foreign’ Militants as US Reviews Peace Deal

Birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special…
Press Freedom

US Report on Khashoggi Death Expected to Single Out Saudi Crown Prince, Sources Say

Friends of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters bearing his picture as they attend an event marking the second-year anniversary of his assassination in front of Saudi Arabia Istanbul Consulate, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Immigration

Biden Revokes Trump Ban on Many Green Card Applicants

FILE - A woman holds an enlarged replica of a green card during a rally to demand immigration reform, Los Angeles, California, Oct. 5, 2013.