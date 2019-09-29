September Storm Blankets Montana with Heavy Snow

Less than a week after the autumnal equinox brought fall to the United States, the northwestern parts of the country got hammered by an early winter storm.

Parts of Montana received more than 60 centimeters of snow.

The National Weather Service also forecasts snow for parts of Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday, allowing the state to free up resources to help the worst-affected areas.

"Montanans should heed all warnings from state and local officials, travel safely, and be cautious during this time," Bullock said in a statement.

"Very heavy wet snow and strong winds will lead to downed trees, power outages, and treacherous travel conditions," the weather service warned.

It also warned Montanans to take extra care of their pets and livestock.

The storm was expected to let up sometime Monday.