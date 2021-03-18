USA

Severe Weather Causes Damage Across 4 US States

By VOA News
March 18, 2021 12:09 PM
The sun rises over weather-damaged properties at the intersection of County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton, Ala., following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, March 18, 2021.
The sun rises over weather-damaged properties at the intersection of County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton, Ala., following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, March 18, 2021.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said another outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes is possible on Thursday, after storms left damage across four South Central U.S. states Wednesday. 

The NWS Storm Prediction Center received 129 reports of severe weather by late Wednesday, including 21 tornadoes, some of which led to severe damage of homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi.

The weather service said damage from severe weather was reported in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama. Baseball-size hail stones were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

Forecasters Wednesday issued warnings and watches for severe storms from northern Texas to northern Illinois, and as far east as the Carolinas. 

The NWS issued more than 50 tornado warnings — meaning tornados were confirmed to exist — in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Tornado watches, in which conditions for tornados were possible, included parts of seven states.

Though diminished from Wednesday, NWS forecasters said they expect to continue seeing severe weather with the possibility of tornados, scattered damaging winds and isolated large hail in southeastern North and South Carolina, with more widely scattered storms from southern Virginia to North Florida.

Related Stories

Christina Beverly and John Shearon light candles in their home after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Weather Disrupts US COVID Vaccine Delivery
Thousands of vaccination sites digging out from snowstorms, power outages
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 03:53 AM
Olivia Crow, center, and sister, Elizabeth, right, are pulled through the snow by their father Craig, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in…
USA
Winter Weather, Record Cold Grips Much of Central-Southern US
Millions without power in Texas, where the president has declared a state of emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 02:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Severe Weather Causes Damage Across 4 US States

The sun rises over weather-damaged properties at the intersection of County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton, Ala., following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, March 18, 2021.
USA

Why Georgia Attack Spurs Fears in Asian Americans

Julie Tran holds her phone during a candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on March 17, 2021 to unite against the…
USA

UN Agencies Call for Action Against Ageism

A woman smokes a cigarette as she stands by a sign encouraging people to wash their hands amid the outbreak of the coronavirus…
USA

Asian Americans Grieve, Organize in Wake of Atlanta Attacks

FILE - In this March 13, 2021, file photo, a man participates in the rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to…
USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Increased Last Week  

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 05, 2021, A 'we are hiring sign' in front of the Buya restaurant in Miami, Florida. -…