Sheriff: 1 Dead, 1 Shot at Walmart in Mississippi

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 09:38 AM
This still image provided by WATN-TV shows police and emergency personnel responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Miss., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said that one person was killed and the suspect was shot…
This still image provided by WATN-TV shows police and emergency personnel responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Miss., July 30, 2019.

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. - A sheriff says one person is dead and a suspect was shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WHBQ-TV that one person was killed and the suspect was shot.
 
The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter.
 
A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said "we have ongoing emergencies" and no one was available to provide information.

 

 

