USA

Sheriff: 3 Dead in Gun Store Shooting in New Orleans Suburb

By Associated Press
February 20, 2021 09:05 PM
Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20,…
Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple-fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Feb. 20, 2021.

METAIRIE, LA. - A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, a sheriff said. The shooter also died.

The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie around 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooter initially hit two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. Outside the building a man could be seen behind the yellow police tape yelling "Where is my son?"

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish. Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.

Map of Metairie Louisiana
Metairie Louisiana

Lopinto said two other people were also struck by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters and investigators had just begun trying to piece together what had happened.

"We're trying to put it all together, piece it together," the sheriff said.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified, and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determine exactly what happened.

Caution tape surrounded the business to keep onlookers from getting close to the scene, where ambulances and numerous law enforcement vehicles had arrived earlier. A neighboring Taco Bell had been evacuated.

Metairie is a major suburb of New Orleans, about 8 kilometers west of the city's iconic French Quarter, in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Related Stories

FILE - People light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting days earlier in Parkland, Fla.
USA
On Anniversary of Parkland Shooting, Biden Calls for Gun Reform
Sunday marks three years since a teenage gunman killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 07:49 PM
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in…
2020 USA Votes
Court Rejects Appeal Seeking Gun Ban Outside Michigan Polling Places
Court declines to hear case but notes it's already illegal to intimidate voters or aggressively wave a gun in public
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 05:33 PM
American Voters Weigh Gun Control Amid Mass Shootings, Protests
00:03:23
2020 USA Votes
Gun Control Debate Takes Center Stage at Republican Convention
Nation's contentious debate over Second Amendment rights and gun control legislation took center stage in both parties' presidential conventions
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 06:30 AM
US Firearm Sales Spike as COVID-19 Drags On
00:03:19
USA
US Gun Sales Spike as Pandemic Lingers
According to Brookings Institution, concerns about personal safety are driving rising demand for guns
Default Author Profile
By Elena Wolf
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:01 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Sheriff: 3 Dead in Gun Store Shooting in New Orleans Suburb

Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20,…
USA

Debris Falls From Plane Near Denver During Emergency Landing

A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield,…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Considers EU-hosted Informal Meeting With US, Official Says 

FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria,…
USA

Biden Declares Major Disaster in Storm-ravaged Texas

FILE PHOTO: A contractor removes material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted…
All About America

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 01, 2020 conspiracy theorist QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to re-open…