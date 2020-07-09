USA

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera Missing in South California Lake

By Associated Press
July 09, 2020 09:14 AM
Naya Rivera headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on ‘Glee’ has gone missing and is presumed to be dead after her 4-year old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA. July 9, 2020.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. 

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

KNBC reported late Wednesday that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest. Rivera's identification was found on the boat. Sheriff's officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but that had been suspended by nighttime. The search will continue early Thursday.

"We're going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning," Captain Eric Buschow said during a news conference.
Rivera's 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.  

She called her young son "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him" in her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry."

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera's debut single "Sorry."

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy "Glee" that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Related Stories

Katy Perry Tops Billboard Chart; Zac Brown Band Campaign Targets US Troops
Arts & Culture
Katy Perry Makes Billboard History; 'Glee Live! 3D' Hits Movie Theaters Soon
Pop star scores 5th number one hit to tie Michael Jackson's record; Glee movie will make two-week theater run starting August 12
Default Author Profile
By Mary Morningstar
Tue, 08/09/2011 - 20:00
Justin Bieber
Arts & Culture
Bieber Perfume a Best-Seller; Glee Leads Emmy Nominations
Pop star's 'Someday' perfume is Macy's biggest-selling celebrity fragrance ever; FOX hit show scored 12 nominations for coveted prize
Default Author Profile
By Mary Morningstar
Sun, 07/17/2011 - 20:00
FILE - Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India, May 30, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Bollywood Actor Found Dead in Mumbai Home
Citing police sources, local media report that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in an apparent suicide, but that no note was found
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/14/2020 - 09:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Another 1.3 Million US Workers File for Jobless Benefits

People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 18, 2020.
USA

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera Missing in South California Lake

Naya Rivera headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
USA

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to Highlight Racism

Protester waves U.S. flag with "Black Lives Matter" spray painted on it, Washington, DC, June 19, 2020.
USA

Crews to Paint Black Lives Matter Mural in Front of Trump Tower 

Protesters shout slogans against U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, Saturday,…
USA

Biden Proposes $700 Billion-Plus 'Buy American' Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on…