Six Dead in Mass Shooting at Milwaukee Brewery

A gunman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, killed five people before killing himself Wednesday at the Molson Coors brewery.

Police identified the shooter as a 51-year-old male but withheld his name and the names of his victims until their families were notified.

It was unclear if anyone was left wounded.

"There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to finish their day and return to their families," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "Tragically, they never will."

President Donald Trump opened a White House news conference on the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday by calling the shooting "a terrible thing. Our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and to the families."

Molson Coors complex, Milwaukee

Police had given little information about the shooting by Wednesday evening and had said nothing about a possible motive. But Barrett said such “vile and heinous deadly violence makes no sense."

The Molson Coors campus includes not only a brewery but also corporate offices, an underground cave for tourists and a large outdoor beer garden.

There have been several mass shootings in Wisconsin over the past 20 years. They include the 2012 massacre of six people by a white supremacist outside a Sikh temple in Milwaukee. That gunman also wounded four others before killing himself.

Workplaces have been the most common sites for mass shootings over the last five decades.