USA

Some of the Deadliest Recent US Mass Shootings

By Associated Press
August 3, 2019 08:09 PM
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 5, 2017.
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 5, 2017.

A list of some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the last two years:

May 31, 2019: Longtime city worker DeWayne Craddock opened fire in a building that houses Virginia Beach government offices. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

Feb. 15, 2019: Gary Martin killed five co-workers at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois, during a disciplinary meeting where he was fired. He wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the suburban Chicago plant before he was killed during a shootout police.

FILE - Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

Nov. 7, 2018: Ian David Long killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, before taking his own life. Long was a Marine combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

Oct. 27, 2018: Robert Bowers is accused of opening fire at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during Shabbat morning services, killing 11 and injuring others. It’s the deadliest attack on Jews in the U.S. in history.

June 28, 2018: Jarrod Ramos shot through the windows of the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland, before turning the weapon on employees there, killing five at The Capital newspaper. Authorities say Ramos had sent threatening letters to the newspaper before the attack.

FILE - Daniel Hernandez, a local imam, comforts Dih-Anaa Forero of Missouri City, near the site of the shooting at the Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 19, 2018.

May 18, 2018: Dimitrios Pagourtzis began shooting during an art class at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The 17-year-old killed eight students and two teachers and wounded 13 others. Explosive were found at the school and off campus.

Feb. 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It surpassed Columbine High School as the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.

Nov. 5, 2017: Devin Patrick Kelley, who had been discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence, used an AR-style firearm to shoot members of a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen.

Oct. 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel-casino, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. SWAT teams with explosives then stormed his room and found he had killed himself.

Related Stories

Attendees look at a memorial for the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting, after an interfaith service, Thursday, Feb. 14, 20
USA
Here's What's Behind US Mass Shootings
Mental health issues, access to firearms among broad commonalities found by officials
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
July 09, 2019
Will Beck, a survivor of the attack at Columbine high school, hugs Lee Andres (R) at the Columbine memorial a day before the school shooting's 20th anniversary, in Littleton, Colorado, April 19, 2019.
USA
Columbine High School Marks 20th Anniversary of Mass Shooting
Columbine High School is holding a memorial Saturday at a nearby park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at the school that left 13 people dead.   The school, which is outside Denver, Colorado, has also organized a day of community service projects for current students on Saturday, the culmination of three days of commemorative events to remember the tragedy, which at the time was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.  …
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
April 20, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a Post Cabinet media press conference at Parliament in Wellington on March 18, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Announces Assault Weapons Ban in Wake of Christchurch Mass Shootings
Nearly one week after 50 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand were gunned down, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed an immediate ban on all military-style semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles.The ban, which Prime Minister Ardern announced Thursday in Wellington, includes high-capacity magazines, which can hold multiple rounds of ammunition, and accessories that can convert ordinary rifles into fast-acting assault rifles. Ardern said she imposed the sales ban…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
March 20, 2019
A Las Vegas police officer stands by a blocked-off area near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas, which is near the site of the Oct. 1 mass shooting by Stephen Craig Paddock.
USA
FBI Finds No Single Motive for Las Vegas Mass Shooting That Killed 58
The FBI has found no clear motive for the slaying of 58 people by a sniper firing down at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in 2017, the agency said on Tuesday after a year-long investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.According to an FBI report, the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, was no different from many other mass shooters driven by a complex mix of issues, ranging from mental health to stress, who wished to die by suicide.The report…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press