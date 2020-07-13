USA

South Carolina Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Protesters

By Associated Press
July 13, 2020 11:39 AM
FILE - A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a civil war statue at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2020.
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - Police in South Carolina have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at some "Black Lives Matter" demonstrators as he drove past the State House.  

Authorities said Walter Peter Matulis Jr. was charged Saturday with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, news outlets reported.

Two groups of protesters were outside the Capitol Friday on the fifth anniversary of the Confederate flag's removal from the grounds. One gathered to support the Confederate flag; the other carried "Black Lives Matter" signs in opposition to this group.  

Kamison Burgess, who was among these counter-protesters, told The State newspaper that this man driver stopped in the road, stuck his middle finger out at them, said "All Lives Matter" and pointed a gun at them before driving away.

Columbia police investigated using video taken by protesters, interviewed 64-year-old Matulis at his home and then arrested him. Pointing a firearm is a felony. It's unclear whether Matulis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

 

