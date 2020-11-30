USA

South Carolina Officials Say They Can't Obtain Drugs by Friday Execution

By Associated Press
November 30, 2020 01:13 PM
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is quietly…
The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection clearing the way for other methods like firing squads and poison gas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay an execution scheduled for Friday because they won't be able to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs.

An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wrote in a letter to the South Carolina Supreme Court last week that the agency cannot carry out the execution of Richard Bernard Moore due to the lack of drugs, which it has not had stocked since 2013. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter.

The court scheduled Moore's execution after he exhausted his federal appeals this month. Moore, 55, has spent nearly two decades on death row following his conviction for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County. He would be the first person executed in South Carolina in nearly a decade.

The state's usual injection protocol calls for three drugs: pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride. But the corrections agency has said it has not had the drugs in stock since 2013, when its last supplies expired. The agency has previously said it reserves the right to execute Moore with a single lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

Lindsey Vann, one of Moore's attorneys, called the delay "unprecedented" on Monday, adding that she wasn't aware of any other execution in South Carolina history requiring such a delay due to a lack of drugs.

In 2017, corrections officials said they could not carry out the execution order of Bobby Wayne Stone without the appropriate drugs. At the time, however, Stone had not yet exhausted his appeals in court.

Prison officials say that per state law, Moore must be executed by lethal injection by default because he did not choose between lethal injection and electrocution by a deadline earlier this month. Moore's attorneys say he did not make a decision because the agency is not being transparent with its execution protocols.

Moore's legal team is also seeking to block the execution in federal court.

Securing lethal injection drugs has become an increasingly difficult task in the U.S. as drug manufacturers have shied away from selling to states under pressure from anti-death penalty activists. Corrections chief Bryan Stirling, along with the governor and attorney general, have advocated for a bill to shield the identities of manufacturers who provide such drugs.

State lawmakers have also mulled in recent years a bill to require death row prisoners to die by electric chair if lethal injection is not available.

Moore is one of 37 people, all men, currently on South Carolina's death row. Some prosecutors have sought the death penalty less often in recent years, citing the state's inability to carry out executions.

South Carolina's last execution was in 2011.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr participate in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 9, 2019.
USA
5 Federal Inmates Scheduled for Execution During Final Weeks of Trump Presidency
Trump administration pressing for five more executions before Biden takes office January 20
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:35 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A wave of federal executions by…
USA
Justice Dept. Plans 3 More Executions in Lame-duck Period
Advocacy groups have called on the Trump administration to pause all executions until Biden takes office
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 09:48 PM
The Supreme Court is seen at sundown on the eve of Election Day, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. President Donald Trump…
USA
US Supreme Court To Hear Case About Juvenile Life Sentences
The court has concluded over the last two decades that children should be treated differently from adults, in part because of their lack of maturity
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 08:53 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Moderna to Seek Quick Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine in US, Europe

FILE - A nurse prepares a shot that is part of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
All About America

How US Military Invented America’s Favorite Snacks 

M&M's candy was inspired by rations given to soldiers in Europe during World War II.
USA

'Mercenary' Donor Sold Access for Millions in Foreign Money

Imaad Zuberi, left, leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Thomas O'Brien, right, in Los Angeles, on Friday, Nov. 22,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: Pennsylvania Lawmaker Gets Positive COVID Test at Trump Meeting

Doug Mastriano headshot cutout, as Pennsylvania state senator, R-Franklin, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, graphic element on grey
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merriam-Webster's Top Word of 2020 Not A Shocker: Pandemic

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo the word pandemic is displayed in a dictionary in Washington. Merriam-Webster on Monday…