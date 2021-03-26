Southern US Tornadoes Kill at Least 6, Leave Widespread Damage

Officials says a "super cell" storm spawned tornadoes across the southeastern U.S. states of Alabama and Georgia, killing at least six people and leaving a path of destruction Thursday into early Friday.

Forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) say the outbreak of severe weather after midday Thursday in Alabama, where severe thunderstorms broke out in central Alabama and moved eastward, eventually traveled more than 160 kilometers into Georgia, leaving damage and reports of injuries in its wake.

Police tape lines the yard where a man was killed after a tornado touched down in Wellington, Ala., March 26, 2021.

Calhoun County, Alabama Coroner Pat Brown told reporters a tornado killed at least five people in the small towns of Ohatchee and Wellington near the Georgia border. Among the dead are a family of three that lived in a wood-frame house, and a man and a woman who lived in mobile homes.

The Florence, Alabama Police Department reported one of their officers was struck by lightning as the storm moved through that area. On its Twitter account, the department said the officer was taken to a local hospital where he is being monitored.

National Weather Service officials say the storm moved into Georgia in the predawn hours of Friday. Police in Coweta County, southwest of Atlanta, report one person was killed in the storm but gave no further details.

The NWS received reports of 24 tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia on Thursday. Thousands of people were without power in both states. Severe weather was reported as far west as Mississippi and as far east as South Carolina.

