USA

SpaceX Starship Makes Highest Test Flight, Crashes on Landing

By Associated Press
December 09, 2020 08:06 PM
This SpaceX video frame grab image shows SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica…
This SpaceX video frame grab image shows SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica, Texas, facility during an attempted high-altitude launch test on Dec. 9, 2020.

SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocket ship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines — was shooting for an altitude of up to 12.5 kilometers. That's almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere.

Starship seemed to hit the mark or at least come close. There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how high it went.

The full-scale, stainless steel model — 50 meters tall and 9 meters in diameter — soared out over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free-fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright. Upon touching down, however, the rocket ship became engulfed in flames and ruptured, parts scattering.

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 seconds. SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans.

"Awesome test. Congratulations Starship team!" read a scroll across the screen.

Musk kept expectations low going into this first high-altitude attempt by Starship, cautioning earlier this week there was "probably" a 1-in-3 chance of complete success.

Two lower, shorter test flights earlier this year from Boca Chica, Texas — a quiet coastal village before SpaceX moved in — used more rudimentary versions of Starship. Essentially cylindrical cans with cone tops and single Raptor engines, these early vehicles reached altitudes of 150 meters. An even earlier model, the short and squat Starhopper, made a tiny, tethered hop in 2019, followed by two increasingly higher climbs. 

 

Related Stories

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Science & Health
NASA, SpaceX Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station
The mission marks the first time NASA has used a commercial rocket on a mission
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 03:34 PM
NASA firefighters drive on the road outside the fence near a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company's Crew Dragon capsule…
USA
SpaceX Crew Flight Delayed; Musk Gets Mixed COVID-19 Results
Launch pushed to Sunday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:19 PM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network stands pad 39A moments before the launch was scrubbed due to weather concerns at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Sept. 28, 2020.
Science & Health
SpaceX Launches 60 Satellites From Kennedy Space Center
Launch marks 13th launch of company’s 'Starlink' system
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 02:24 PM
This Week’s Space News
00:02:31
Science & Health
SpaceX Sends More Communications Satellites Into Space
The man-made mega constellation orbiting Earth grew again this week after another history-making commercial launch.  Satellite images document a quarter century of melting ice on Earth, plus images of our home planet from space and of space from our home planet.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space. Produced by:  Arash Arabasadi
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 04:50 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Jury Convicts Man in Minnesota Mosque Bombing

This undated photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Hari, is the purported ringleader in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.
USA

SpaceX Starship Makes Highest Test Flight, Crashes on Landing

This SpaceX video frame grab image shows SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica…
USA

US Visa Restrictions on China to Pose Test for Biden

People waiting to apply for visas sit outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing May 3, 2011. China has joined governments hailing the…
US Politics

Hunter Biden Facing Federal Investigation Over 'Tax Affairs'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University…
Middle East

US Senate Fails to Block Arms Sale to UAE  

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.