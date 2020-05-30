USA

St. Louis Protesters Block Interstate, 1 Demonstrator Dies

By Associated Press
May 30, 2020 12:49 PM
A man holds a sign with a target as he joins other protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody…
A man holds a sign with a target as he joins other protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, May 29, 2020.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks in a demonstration over the death of a black Minneapolis man after a white police officer knelt on his neck. One St. Louis protester died early Saturday.

Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.  

The protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck and was killed when it drove away. Police said they were investigating.  

The crowd dispersed after a few gunshots were fired. Police did not report any arrests.

The white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck was arrested on murder charges Friday.

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and fires and looting in Minneapolis. Tensions between police and minority residents have lingered in the St. Louis area since the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.  

In Kansas City, Missouri, police used pepper spray on people marching through its Westport bar-and-entertainment district Friday night, The Kansas City Star reports. Police said a window was broken and protesters appeared ready to use a police barricade to do more damage.  

On Saturday, managers of the Country Club Plaza, a shopping and entertainment district that has become a gathering place for protesters, announced on social media and their website that the district would close at 4 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.
 

Related Stories

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.
USA
Trump Says Protesters Would Have Met 'Vicious Dogs' If White House Fence Breached
President also also appeared to call his supporters to rally outside the executive mansion on Saturday evening
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:12
Demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.
USA
National Guard to Be Fully Mobilized to Confront Agitators in Minneapolis, Governor Says
Protests continued in Minneapolis and spread to more US cities after death of black man in the custody of white policeman
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 09:29
A protestor is arrested near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police…
USA
About 200 Arrested in Houston Protests, 4 Officers Injured
Protests have spread across the U.S., fueled by outrage over Floyd's death. On Friday, the white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck was arrested and charged with murder
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:34
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

St. Louis Protesters Block Interstate, 1 Demonstrator Dies

A man holds a sign with a target as he joins other protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody…
USA

About 200 Arrested in Houston Protests, 4 Officers Injured

A protestor is arrested near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police…
USA

Trump Says Protesters Would Have Met 'Vicious Dogs' If White House Fence Breached

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.
USA

National Guard Summoned to Aid US Cities Amid Police Clashes

National Guard personnel return to their defensive position as protesters make room for them to fall back following a confrontation on East Lake Street, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
USA

National Guard to Be Fully Mobilized to Confront Agitators in Minneapolis, Governor Says

Demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.