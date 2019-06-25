USA

Stephanie Grisham Named New White House Press Secretary

By VOA News
June 25, 2019 01:55 PM
Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, is seen as U.S. President Donald Trump and the fist lady attend the annual Congressional picnic event at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019.
Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, is seen as U.S. President Donald Trump and the fist lady attend the annual Congressional picnic event at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019.

Stephanie Grisham, the chief spokeswomen for U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, has been named the new White House Press Secretary.

The first lady made the announcement on Twitter, saying she can think of no better person to serve the administration & our country.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that long time Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was planning to step down.

“Our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump said on his personal Twitter account. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!”

Sanders called her tenure as White House press secretary “the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime” adding, “I’ve loved every minute – even the hard minutes.”

Sanders has been one of the president’s most trusted aides during her tenure in the West Wing from the start of the Trump presidency, rising from principal deputy press secretary when Sean Spicer was the top spokesman.

Sanders has been a fierce defender of the controversial president and frequently tangled with White House reporters during contentious news conferences, chastising them for negative coverage of Trump and attempting to correct what she considered were mistakes in their reporting.  

Commentators criticized her for straining credulity on behalf of an unconventional boss who regularly unleashes verbal attacks on political foes, foreign governments and journalists and who has repeatedly labeled the press the “enemy of the people.”

The media briefings, once a regular and popular event on afternoon cable TV news channels, increasingly became infrequent and have disappeared altogether in the past three months.

Related Stories

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, June 11, 2019.
US Politics
Sanders Departing as White House Press Secretary
Trusted top spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is going back home to Arkansas, where there is speculation she might run for governor a few years from now
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
June 13, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News