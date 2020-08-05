Storm Isaias Kills 6 Along US East Coast

The storm that hit the United States as Hurricane Isaias and killed six people as it brought heavy wind and rain up the East Coast, is expected to dissipate late Wednesday or early Thursday over southeastern Canada.

The U.S. National Weather Service said the storm had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone by late Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the storm to bring about two to seven centimeters of rain to southeastern Canada while its winds continue to die down.

Isaias came ashore in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane and quickly moved up the east coast, of the United States losing some force as it drifted inland, but leaving behind floods, downed trees, and power outages.

A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Isaias spawned a tornado that killed two in Windsor, North Carolina.

A woman in Mechanicsville, Maryland died when a tree fell onto her car and another person was killed in the New York City borough of Queens, when winds blew a tree onto his van. A tree branch also killed a person in Delaware, while another person died in Pennsylvania when water overtook their vehicle and swept it downstream.

Tornadoes were also reported in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Several children received minor injuries when high winds blew the roof off a day care center in Philadelphia.