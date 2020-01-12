USA

Storms Kill 11 in US South, as East Enjoys Spring-Like Weather

By VOA News
January 12, 2020 07:37 PM
This handout photo obtained from the Sheriff's Office in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, shows the aftermath of a powerfull storm, Jan. 11, 2020.
It looked more like April than January across parts of the eastern U.S. after powerful spring-like storms pummeled several states over the weekend.

Tornadoes, floods, and hurricane-strength winds killed at least 11 people in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Alabama.

About 200,000 people were without electricity Sunday as the strong storms blew down power lines, overturned cars, and tore up trees.

Gusty winds also knocked out power along the East Coast while flood warnings were out Sunday in several other southern states.

Meanwhile, millions in the Northeast let their winter coats hang in the closet Sunday as record-breaking warmth gave a treat to runners, golfers, and just about anyone who loves the outdoors.

Thermometers reached highs of 22 Celsius in Boston and 20 in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Meteorologists say an intense polar vortex --- frigid air in high altitudes surrounded by powerful winds -- has been keeping the cold in the Arctic.

But forecasters say the East can expect more January-like temperatures the rest of the week.

 

