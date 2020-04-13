Storms Leave 30 Dead in Southeastern US

Severe storms that moved across the southeastern United States on Sunday into Monday killed more than 30 people.

The storms brought heavy rain and strong winds, with 34 reported tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee leaving hundreds of homes ripped to shreds and at least 1.3 million customers without electricity from Texas to Maine.

"We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi," Gov. Tate Reeves told The Associated Press. "No one is used to this."

Dozens of people were hospitalized. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, area was particularly hard hit. At least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged, according to the AP.

Drone footage shows Emma Pritchett's home after a tornado hit in Chatsworth, Ga., April 13, 2020.

In all, 10 states were under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight.

Eleven of the deaths were in Mississippi.

"This is not how anyone wants to spend Easter," Reeves said in a statement. "The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property."

The threat spread north through the mid-Atlantic coastal states on Monday. The National Weather Service again warned of the potential for strong tornadoes, damaging winds and flash flooding.