USA

'Succession,' 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' Take Top Emmys

By Reuters
September 21, 2020 01:24 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 22, 2019 "Schitt's Creek" cast members arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the…
FILE - In this photo taken on Sept. 22, 2019, 'Schitt's Creek' cast members arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, the awards were virtual and the show won big, winning in seven categories.

LOS ANGELES - Quirky comedy "Schitt's Creek," media family saga "Succession," and dystopian drama "Watchmen" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show where the coronavirus pandemic meant most celebrities took part from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepwear.

"Hello, and welcome to the PandEmmys!" said Jimmy Kimmel, opening the show, which had multiple skits and jokes about life under lockdown.

HBO's "Succession," the wickedly juicy tale of a fractious media family, was named best drama series, while Jeremy Strong won best actor for his role as a downtrodden son.

"Succession" also won for writing and directing.

The biggest shock of the night came when former Disney Channel actress Zendaya, 24, was named best drama actress for playing a teen drug addict in HBO's "Euphoria," beating presumed favorites Laura Linney ("Ozark") and Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show.")

“Schitt's Creek," a sleeper hit on the small Pop TV network about a wealthy family that is forced to live in a rundown motel, won seven Emmys, including best comedy series and acting awards for Canadian stars Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

It was the first time in the Emmy Awards' 72 years that a comedy won all seven categories in the same year, organizers said.

HBO's alternative-reality show "Watchmen," infused with racial themes, won for best limited series, while actress Regina King won for her performance as the show's top-notch police detective and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took best supporting actor. "Watchmen" also won for writing.

Creator Damon Lindelof dedicated the Emmy to the victims and survivors of the 1921 massacre of the Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which partly inspired the series.

The coronavirus pandemic meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the show, which was broadcast live on ABC. Instead, producers sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, scattered in 125 places around the world, who chose how and where they wanted to be seen. 

Related Stories

Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me" during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made…
Arts & Culture
Lady Gaga Dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd Wins Top Award 
Gaga won five honors Sunday, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me,' which the pop stars performed live for the first time 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 02:21 PM
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Downs at the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration in New York. Downs, a…
Arts & Culture
Legendary US TV Personality Hugh Downs Dies at 99
Downs once held a record for the most hours appearing on American television
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 04:36 PM
FILE - Viola Davis poses in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “How to Get Away With Murder” at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 20, 2015.
USA
Viewers Refute Myth That Black US Films, TV are Poor Exports
There's a stubborn perception that projects with African American stars and stories have limited appeal outside the US
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 02:16 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 24, 2020 a family wearing face masks, hike at Griffith Park at the back of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
California Says Film, TV Production can Resume June 12
Coronavirus shuttered productions in March
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 04:10 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

'Succession,' 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' Take Top Emmys

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 22, 2019 "Schitt's Creek" cast members arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the…
USA

Drought-Hit Mexicans Demand that Water Sharing with US Ends

National Guard troops equipped with riot gear stand guard at Las Pilas dam, two days after withdrawing from the nearby Boquilla…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Adds Breathing to Ways Coronavirus Spreads

A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 19…
USA

AP Sources: Woman Accused of Sending Ricin Letter Arrested

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have…
USA

Three Conservative Female Judges at Top of Trump’s Supreme Court List

Night falls on the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2020, as Chief Justice John Roberts presides in the…