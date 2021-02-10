USA

Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers Celebrating with Boat Parade

By Associated Press
February 10, 2021 12:28 PM
NFL: Super Bowl LV-City Scenes
After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts.

TAMPA, FLA. - The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will be held on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor is again emphasizing that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules.

After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the ordinances requiring them.

Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory.

"It's essential we do it the right way," Ford said. "We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner."

The boat parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

