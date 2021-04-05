USA

Supreme Court Dismisses Case over Trump and Twitter Critics

By Associated Press
April 05, 2021 11:23 AM
Security fencing surrounds the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick…
The Supreme Court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January.

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January.

Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The company said its decision was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The court also formally threw out an appeals court ruling that found Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion arguing that the bigger issue raised by the case, and especially Twitter's decision to boot Trump, is "the dominant digital platforms themselves. As Twitter made clear, the right to cut off speech lies most powerfully in the hands of private digital platforms."

Thomas agreed with his colleagues about the outcome of the case, but said the situation raises "interesting and important questions."

The case concerned the @realdonaldtrump account with more than 88 million followers and Trump's argument that it is his personal property. The Justice Department argued that blocking people from it was akin to elected officials who refuse to allow their opponents' yard signs on their front lawns.

But the federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump used the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature.

The case had been styled Trump v. Knight First Amendment Institute, the group that originally sued to challenge Trump's decision to block his critics.

But when Trump left office, President Joe Biden replaced Trump in the case's title, though the new president had nothing to do with the lawsuit.

Related Stories

US Supreme Court building, Washington DC, graphic element on black
USA
US Supreme Court Dumps Last of Trump's Election Appeals
It was the last of three petitions filed at the Supreme Court near the end of Trump's presidency that the justices declined to take up
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:22 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S…
Silicon Valley & Technology
US Supreme Court Rules in Facebook's Favor in Case About Unwanted Texting
Justices unanimously say text messages that social media company sent did not violate a 1991 federal law called the Telephone Consumer Protection Act
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 05:26 PM
FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
USA
Supreme Court Will Not Halt Trump Tax Record Turnover
Action Monday is apparent culmination of lengthy legal battle that had already reached high court once before
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 10:16 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Supreme Court Dismisses Case over Trump and Twitter Critics

Security fencing surrounds the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick…
VOA News on China

China Uses Money, Diplomacy to Push Back Against US in Southeast Asia

China's State Councilor Wang Yi meets with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin
USA

Amid Outcry, States Push Mental Health Training for Police

Cassandra Quinto-Collins, second from left, holds a photo of her son, Angelo Quinto, while sitting with daughter Bella Collins,…
USA

Florida Works to Avoid 'Catastrophic' Pond Collapse

FILE - A reservoir of an old phosphate plant, the site of a breach which is leaking polluted water into the surrounding area, prompting an evacuation order in Manatee County, is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point, Florida, April 3, 2021.
Arts & Culture

Vast Archives at JFK Library Help Bring 'Hemingway' to Life

In this July 1934 photo provided by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation from the Ernest Hemingway Collection, Ernest Hemingway poses with a marlin at Havana Harbor, in Key West, Fla.