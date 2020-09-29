Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Laid to Rest

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried early Tuesday during a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Her casket was carried by a U.S. Army escort under “dependent honors” for dependents of military service members, CNN reported.

She was buried next to her Army veteran husband, Martin Ginsburg, who died in 2010.

Ginsburg laid in repose last Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court before her casket was taken to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where she became the first woman to lie in state there.

She died Sept. 18 at age 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year tenure on the nation’s highest court.

On Sept. 26, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, to replace Ginsburg.