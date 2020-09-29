USA

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Laid to Rest

By VOA News
September 29, 2020 04:08 PM
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 25, 2020.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 25, 2020.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried early Tuesday during a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.  

Her casket was carried by a U.S. Army escort under “dependent honors” for dependents of military service members, CNN reported.

She was buried next to her Army veteran husband, Martin Ginsburg, who died in 2010.

Ginsburg laid in repose last Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court before her casket was taken to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where she became the first woman to lie in state there.

She died Sept. 18 at age 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year tenure on the nation’s highest court. 

On Sept. 26, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, to replace Ginsburg.

