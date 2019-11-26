USA

Supreme Court Shields Trump's Financial Records for Now

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 03:15 AM
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the…
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, Oct. 4, 2019. An appeals panel heard arguments Oct. 23 that New York state investigators should not be permitted to see Trump's tax returns.

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court is shielding President Donald Trump's financial records from House Democrats for now.

The delay announced late Monday allows the justices to decide how to handle the House subpoena and a similar demand from the Manhattan district attorney at the same time.

The House's quest for the records is not part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but the court's action probably means Democrats will not have the records before an expected vote on impeachment by year's end.

The justices are giving Trump until Dec. 5 to file a full appeal of a lower court ruling calling for his accountants to turn over the records. The president's lawyers are certain to comply, and the court's decision about whether to take up the case is expected by mid-January.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform had argued that Trump's case was too weak to earn a delay from the court. There was no noted dissent from the court's unsigned order.

The New York case centers on Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s subpoena for Trump's tax returns from the same accounting firm, Mazars USA. Legal briefs have been filed by both sides in that case.

The justices now should be able to say at the same time whether they will take up the cases and decide them by late June.

If they opt to reject Trump's appeals, the House and Vance would be able to enforce their subpoenas immediately. Mazars has said it would comply with any legal obligation.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the…
USA
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Subpoena for His Tax Returns 
Subpoena from Manhattan district attorney seeks Trump's tax returns back to 2011 from his accounting firm as part of criminal investigation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 17:53
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Marine One presidential helicopter prior to departing O'Hare International Airport…
Impeachment Inquiry
Court Rules New York Prosecutors can get Trump Tax Returns
The ruling by the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals backed the ability of prosecutors to enforce a subpoena for the returns against accounting firm Mazars LLP
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 12:43
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Supreme Court Shields Trump's Financial Records for Now

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the…
USA

Who is Edward Gallagher — the Navy Seal Acquitted by Trump

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 21, 2019 Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in…
USA

Trump, Defense Secretary Offer Conflicting Accounts of Navy Leadership Shakeup

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the press as he meets with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in the Oval…
Europe

Ankara Defies Washington Over Russian Missiles

FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
USA

Last Living Mount Rushmore Construction Worker Dies at 98

This August 2009 photo shows Nick Clifford, 88, at the Mount Rushmore Gift Shop near Keystone, S.D. Clifford is one of the last…