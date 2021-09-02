USA

Survey Finds 9/11 Still Influences Americans’ Activities

By VOA News
September 02, 2021 04:57 AM
An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 9/11 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, Sept. 11, 2019.
FILE - An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 9/11 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 memorial in lower Manhattan, Sept. 11, 2019.

As the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, many Americans say the event is still affecting their lives, a Gallup survey indicates.

The survey found that today, 26% of Americans “express reluctance” to fly, 27% feel the same way about going into skyscrapers, and 36% feel the same way about traveling abroad. Thirty-seven percent were uneasy about attending events involving large crowds.

Immediately following the attacks, those numbers were 43%, 35%, 48% and 30%, respectively.

Lower-income Americans over 50 and without a college degree were more likely to feel reluctance about engaging in those activities.

The survey, conducted before the deadly attacks at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, also found Americans were “significantly less likely to say the U.S. is winning the war on terrorism.”

Ten years ago, 42% said the U.S. was winning, compared with 28% now.

“The declining belief that the U.S. is winning the war is apparent among all (political) party groups,” Gallup said.

Another survey finding was that Americans have “diminished confidence” in the government’s ability to protect citizens.

“Prior to the Aug. 26 attack on U.S. troops at the Kabul airport, the majority of Americans, 59%, were very (18%) or somewhat (41%) confident the U.S. government can protect its citizens from terrorism.” Gallup found. “This level of confidence was significantly lower than in 2011 (75%) and in the immediate days after the 9/11 terror attacks (88%).”

The survey also found that 36% of Americans “said they were very or somewhat worried about being the victim of terrorism.” That number was the same 10 years ago, but down from the 51% shortly after 9/11.

Poll results were based on telephone interviews conducted Aug. 2-17, with a random sample of 1,006 adults, age 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.  

Related Stories

Airport Security Goes High-tech as US Nears 20 Years Since 9/11
00:02:32
USA
Airport Security Goes High-tech as US Nears 20 Years Since 9/11
Artificial intelligence and medical scanning technology are increasingly used to thwart terror attacks
Julie Taboh
By Julie Taboh
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 10:45 AM
Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and…
Extremism Watch
US Warns 9/11 Anniversary Could Inspire Extremist Attacks
DHS did not cite any specific threats
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 10:27 PM
Flowers are seen placed into the groves of inscribed names of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York City.
USA
US Soldier Arrested in Plot to Blow Up 9/11 Memorial
The Army soldier, identified as Cole James Bridges, is also charged with passing along information that would have helped the Islamic State terror group kill US soldiers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 04:15 PM
Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and…
USA
US Marks 9/11 Anniversary at Tributes Shadowed by Virus
Across nation, some communities canceled 9/11 commemorations because of pandemic, while others went ahead, sometimes with modifications
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 03:07 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

East Asia Pacific

Australia Marks 70th Anniversary of Key US Military Alliance

The flags of the US and Australia are projected onto the sails of the Opera House to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the…
USA

Biden to Survey Ida's Storm Damage in Louisiana on Friday

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La.,…
USA

Americans Mixed on Sheltering Afghan Refugees
Torie Fisher, owner of Backward Flag Brewing Co. in New Jersey, offered to use her space as a collection center for donations to Afghan refugees.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccine Skeptics Change Their Minds in North Carolina

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the…
USA

Biden Assails Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2021.