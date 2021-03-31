USA

Suspect Arrested in New York Attack on Asian Woman

By VOA News
March 31, 2021 11:31 AM
An Asian American New York City Police officer patrols inside the "7" train station beneath a heavily trafficked section of…
An Asian American New York City Police officer patrols a train station in Flushing, NY, as Police have stepped up patrols across the city in the wake of vicious attack on a 65 year-old Asian American woman in Times Square.

A man suspected of assaulting an Asian woman in New York has been arrested after surveillance video of the attack drew condemnation.

Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, is the man in the video assaulting the woman in midtown Manhattan on Monday. They said Elliot was living at a hotel that doubles as a homeless shelter a few blocks from the scene of the attack.

Elliot was convicted in 2002 of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx when he was 19 years old. He was released in 2019 and is now on lifetime parole.  
 
According to police, Elliot now faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault in Monday's attack.

The victim in the video has been identified as Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old woman who immigrated from the Philippines.

Kari was walking to church in midtown Manhattan Monday when police said a man kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, stomped on her face, shouted anti-Asian slurs and told her, “you don’t belong here” before walking away.
 
Monday’s attack is the latest in a national wave of suspected anti-Asian hate crimes , including a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight dead, six of whom were women of Asian descent.  
 
The recent surge of anti-Asian violence has been linked in part to misplaced blame for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Related Stories

People hold signs of support at a memorial to remember the victims of the Atlanta area massage parlors shootings during a…
Press Freedom
Rise in Hate Crimes Increases Safety Concerns for Asian-American Journalists
As Atlanta shooting shines light on hate crimes against Asian-Americans, journalists report increase in racist targeting and slurs
Jason Patinkin
By Jason Patinkin
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 08:32 PM
People participate during a BIPOC Woman in solidarity march for Asian Women in Manhattan
USA
Video Shows Asian American Woman Assaulted on NYC Street
New York City Police Department says there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 11:17 AM
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March…
USA
Two Men in Seattle, San Francisco Face Anti-Asian Hate Charges
Incidents occur amid wave of high-profile, sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since pandemic began
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 09:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Suspect Arrested in New York Attack on Asian Woman

An Asian American New York City Police officer patrols inside the "7" train station beneath a heavily trafficked section of…
Immigration

US Federal Employees Asked to Volunteer and Assist at Southern Border

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021.
USA

Capitol Riot Exposed QAnon’s Violent Potential

Trump supporter Douglas Austen Jensen, wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

Biden to Promote $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…
USA

Wealthy Americans Dodge $175 Billion in Taxes Each Year 

FILE - This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency…