Suspect in Attack on Judge’s Family Tied to Killing in California, FBI Says

The FBI says it has evidence linking the dead suspect in this week's fatal shooting at a federal judge’s house in New Jersey to a killing in California.

Self-described anti-feminist lawyer Roy Den Hollander was found dead in a rural area north of New York City on Monday after an apparent suicide.

Den Hollander is suspected in the shooting at the home of Judge Esther Salas that left her son dead and her husband wounded. Salas was unhurt.

The FBI says there is evidence Den Hollander is tied to the death of Marc Angelucci, a former associate of Den Hollander’s in the National Coalition for Men, a men’s rights group.

Angelucci was shot to death earlier this month north of Los Angeles.

The FBI did not elaborate on the evidence linking Den Hollander to the California killing, but the two men apparently had a falling out over a lawsuit involving whether women must register for the military draft in the United States, a case being heard by Salas.

Den Hollander is suspected of posing as a Federal Express delivery person at the Salas house in North Brunswick, New Jersey, and opening fire. Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, a college student, was killed. Her husband, lawyer Mark Anderl, was wounded. Salas was in another part of the house and was unharmed.

Den Hollander was a familiar face on cable television for lawsuits challenging what he considered to be violations of his rights by feminists, including such issues as “ladies’ nights” in bars when women received discounted drinks.

He also posted on social media accusing Salas of using her background as a Hispanic woman to become a federal judge. Salas’ father apparently left her and her mother when she was a child, and Den Hollander called the judge’s story “the usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl.”

Officials say Den Hollander had a package addressed to Salas next to his body and had also written about how he posed as a FedEx delivery person in the past to gain access to other homes.