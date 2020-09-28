USA

Suspect in Shooting of Malawi Official’s Daughters to Appear in US Court

By VOA News
September 28, 2020 02:39 PM
Map of Mishawaka Indiana

A man charged in the shooting of two daughters of Malawi’s Deputy Defense Minister Jean Sendeza is due to appear in a U.S. court Monday.

Police in South Bend, Indiana, arrested 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire on Friday after Noria Mtambalika and Mundi Glory Sendeza were found shot in an overturned car in the town of Mishawaka.

Mtambalika later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors charged Lindeire with murder, attempted murder, rape and kidnapping.  It was not clear if the latter charges were connected to the shootings.

The U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe said in a statement Monday it was “deeply saddened by the tragic news of the shooting.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to Deputy Minister Sendeza and her family for the death of her daughter, Noria,” the embassy said.  “We note media reports that police in the state of Indiana have arrested the alleged perpetrator, and has launched an official investigation."

 

