USA

Suspected Nazi Commander Living in US Dies at 100

By VOA News
January 21, 2020 10:32 PM
A wreath adorns a headstone for Michael Karkoc at Hillside Cemetery, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Minneapolis. Karkoc, a retired…
FILE - A wreath adorns a headstone for Michael Karkoc at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis, Jan. 21, 2020.

A Minneapolis carpenter whom the Associated Press exposed as a former Nazi commander — a charge his family fiercely denied — has died.

According to a Hennepin County, Minnesota, death certificate, Michael Karkoc died last month in a nursing home at age 100.

The Ukrainian-born Karkoc came to the United States after World War II in 1949 and led a modest life, working as a carpenter and worshipping at a Ukrainian Orthodox church.

FILE - This undated file photo shows Michael Karkoc, which was part of his application for German citizenship filed with the Nazi SS-run immigration office on Feb. 14, 1940.

A 2013 Associated Press investigation concluded that Karkoc commanded a Nazi-led Ukrainian military unit accused of committing atrocities against Polish civilians in 1944. Dozens of women and children were among the victims. The AP said Karkoc concealed his wartime activities from U.S. immigration officials.

The AP said it relied on interviews, Nazi documents, and U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence files. It also looked at Karkoc's own memoirs where he said he was a founder of what he called the Ukrainian Self Defense Legion — a group that collaborated with the Nazi SS to stave off communist forces.

German prosecutors declined to extradite Karkoc, citing his age. But Polish prosecutors say a suspected Nazi war criminal's age is no barrier to punishment. They announced in 2017 they would seek his arrest and extradition from the United States.

Karkoc's son strongly denied his father was a war criminal, calling him a Ukrainian patriot who fought to free Ukraine of both Nazi and communist rule. Andrij Karkoc called the AP report "evil, fabricated, intolerable and malicious."

But the top Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Efraim Zuroff, said he regrets U.S. and Polish officials did not move fast enough to put Karkoc on trial.

"He didn’t deserve the privilege of living in a great democracy like the United States," Zuroff said.
 

Related Stories

These undated photos provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police show from left, Luke Austin Lane, Jacob Kaderli, Michael Helterbrand
USA
3 More Linked to Neo-Nazi Group Arrested in Georgia
FBI national security official says police and federal agents intentionally moved to arrest the men ahead of Monday's rally because they believed some of them intended to commit violence there
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 03:21
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

GOP Congressman Who Backed Nixon Impeachment Dead At 87

FILE - In this July 27, 1974, file photo, Rep. Thomas Railsback, R-Ill., right, confers with chairman Peter Rodino, D-N.J.,…
USA

Suspected Nazi Commander Living in US Dies at 100

A wreath adorns a headstone for Michael Karkoc at Hillside Cemetery, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Minneapolis. Karkoc, a retired…
USA

Trump Hails Growing US-Pakistan Ties During Khan Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a bilateral meeting at the 50th World…
Science & Health

US Reports First Case of New Coronavirus

Employees in scrubs walk on the campus at Providence Regional Medical Center after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for…
East Asia Pacific

US Urges China to Join Nuclear Arms Talks With Russia

FILE - U.S. disarmament ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood speaks at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 19, 2018.